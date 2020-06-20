Settlement reached in lawsuit over Spring Carlisle Show

The Pennsylvania Health Department and Carlisle Events reached a settlement Friday in a lawsuit the Health Department had filed Wednesday over COVID-19 concerns related to Carlisle’s Spring Car Show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Carlisle Events spokesman Mike Garland said the state has withdrawn its claim, and there’s an agreement in principle that will allow the show — which runs through Saturday, June 20 — to continue. The settlement was reached before both sides were scheduled to return to Commonwealth Court for a hearing at noon.

The Carlisle show opened Wednesday, and the Department of Health filed a cease and desist petition the same day. The Department claimed that Carlisle Events did not respond to a letter sent Tuesday which specified that the outdoor event was not permitted to exceed the limit of a 250-person gathering. The limit applies to any public gathering in Cumberland County, currently operating under the green phase of the state’s recovery plan.

