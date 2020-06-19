Photos: RMVR Thunder on the Arkansas

Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing got back to racing last weekend with its Thunder on the Arkansas event. Vintage Motorsport had a chance to catch up with RMVR’s president, Jeff Payne, to hear how things went and local

“Our weekend at La Junta went quite well considering. We had about 68 drivers and 35 volunteers,” said Payne. “Of course our protocols were a bit different for the weekend, but everyone stepped up and made it work. The meetings were held outside and everyone stood apart and used their masks. We had a food truck come to the track for lunches both days and it worked out great!”

