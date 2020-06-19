Haywood to be first guest on new Brumos Collection 'Inside the 59' series

The Brumos Collection has announced the launch of ‘Inside The 59’, a series of monthly Facebook/Instagram live special events that will feature both on-site and remote guests, including prominent members of the international motorsports and collector car worlds.

Paying tribute to the iconic Brumos 59 motorsports brand, the series will get underway at noon ET on June 25 with a special visit from legendary racer Hurley Haywood. Viewers can tune in through the Brumos Collection’s Facebook or Instagram page. For updates on ‘Inside The 59’, please follow @TheBrumosCollection on Facebook and Instagram.

Opened in January, the magnificent 35,000 square-foot interactive museum is dedicated to the technology, innovation and historical significance behind some of the world’s finest automobiles. Home to more than three dozen rare, historically acclaimed race and collector cars, the facility has been closed to the public since March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we’ve been closed to the public for almost four months, interest in our collection continues to be remarkable,” said Executive Director Brandon Starks. “As the first person to join us, Hurley was a natural choice, because he has played such a critical role in the success of our brand, both on and off the racetrack. This will also give fans a one-of-a-kind experience and an opportunity to send in questions that will be incorporated into our conversation.”

With five overall victories at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, three at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and two at the 12 Hours of Sebring, Haywood is credited with the 1988 Trans-Am title, two IMSA GT Championship titles and 23 wins, three Norelco Cup championships, a SuperCar title and 18 IndyCar starts.

In fitting tribute to his four-decade partnership with Brumos, the Collection is highlighted by displays of Haywood’s most famous racecars, including his Porsche 917/10 Can-Am; the 1971 IMSA GT championship-winning 1971 Porsche 914/6 GT driven by Haywood and teammate Peter Gregg; the 1970 Porsche 911S that initiated Haywood’s relationship with Brumos; his 1978 Daytona-winning Porsche 911 RSR; 1979 Porsche 935; the 1991 Porsche 964 Turbo IMSA Supercar; and the 1986 Porsche 962 Haywood drove with partner A.J. Foyt. In addition, a trove of championship trophies and memorabilia tracing Haywood’s brilliant career is showcased at the Collection.