Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VSCDA moves from plans to action for June 19-21 ﻿Blackhawk Classic

Image by Scott Paceley/Vintage Motorsport

VSCDA moves from plans to action for June 19-21 ﻿Blackhawk Classic

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

VSCDA moves from plans to action for June 19-21 ﻿Blackhawk Classic

By 4 hours ago

By |

The Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association is living out the old adage “where there’s a will, there’s a way” as it fulfills both aspects of the phrase for the June 19-21 Blackhawk Classic 28 at Blackhawk Farms Raceway.

After having to cancel its annual Drivers School and Spring Brake at Gingerman weekend — one-third of a 2020 on-track schedule — the club started hoping and planning that the popular Blackhawk event might be allowed to proceed on its usual Father’s Day weekend.

“We have worked with our tracks and public health experts — including our own racing epidemiologist Dr. Sharon Frey — to prepare a comprehensive operating plan,” VSCDA president Alex Rorke said. “Our goal was to meet or exceed the health and safety standards put forth by the CDC and the regulatory authorities where we race. We also incorporated best practices from the Vintage Motorsports Council, SCCA, SVRA and other racing groups into our approach.”

Trad the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home