Streaming plans announced for FR Americas, F4 US series

The Honda-powered Formula 4 United States and Formula Regional Americas Championships will now be accessible worldwide to fans via a new partnership between SCCA Pro Racing and the Formula Americas Network (FAN).

Last season, SCCA Pro accelerated its video content, featuring extensive F4 U.S. and FR Americas weekend coverage tailored for social media. In 2020, SCCA Pro Racing will elevate its global coverage with a 34-race (17 races per series) live streaming package that will start from the season opener at Mid-Ohio Sports Course June 26-28 available on FANRacing.live network.

SCCA Pro and FAN also recognizes the strong demand for race coverage on more traditional platforms like television. FAN will amplify its race coverage efforts domestically with a one-hour produced television show per series that will air live each race day on F4 U.S. and FR Americas’ race weekends.

“The F4 U.S. Championship is the largest, most successful F4 championship in the world, and we are excited to introduce our huge field of drivers to an international audience through the partnership with Formula Racing Network,” said SCCA Pro Racing President Dan Helman. “The extended off season allowed our FR Americas grid to also grow with the largest field we have had to date. We’re pleased to showcase F4 U.S., FR Americas, our competitors, teams and partners to a worldwide audience.”

With its World Karting Association partnership, FAN will follow drivers as they move up the ranks of motorsport from championship karting through F4, into FR Americas toward IndyCar and Formula 1, offering an exclusive opportunity for global audiences to grow with the drivers on their personal journeys on the world championship motorsport’s stage.

“FAN intends to support the growth of North American grass-roots open-wheel racing and driver development,” explains FAN CEO Obie Johnson. “Our goals are to make FAN the go-to home for open-wheel racing action in our hemisphere and thereby provide growth for the sport and increase support for the teams and the drivers.”

Even with the extended off season, SCCA Pro Racing expects record-breaking fields in both F4 U.S. and FR Americas for the 2020 season.

Television listings along with the full entry list will be released in the upcoming days.