TV ratings: Homestead, Martinsville

NASCAR had the auto racing TV spotlight to itself last week, although it faced competition from the return of live PGA golf for the first time since the pandemic-induced shutdown. While Golf ended up an easy winner as the top sports show of the week, averaging a 2.07 rating and 3.09 million household viewers for Sunday’s final round, it wasn’t a completely fair contest since Mother Nature again stepped in to dampen NASCAR’s TV numbers.

The delayed start due to rain for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series round from Homestead on FOX pushed the finish to near midnight for viewers — who included local members of the military and their families in the stands, the first spectators at a NASCAR event since its return to racing. Overall the telecast averaged a 1.75 rating and 2.78 million household viewers. That’s down from the 2.46/3.96m for the previous Sunday’s race on FOX, although still a healthy increase over the 0.98/1.58m for last year’s Cup race on this date at Michigan, which aired on FS1.

Martinsville’s Wednesday night Cup Series round on FS1 also beat that 2019 Michigan number on the same network, averaging a 1.07/1.71m. That was also a solid increase over FS1’s Thursday night race at Charlotte (0.91/1.5m).

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series races at Homestead averaged 0.93/1.46m Saturday on FOX, and 0.49/755,000 Sunday on FS1. Last year on this date, the Xfinity Series had a standalone race at Iowa on FS1, drawing a 0.52/912,000.

NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Homestead on Saturday averaged a 0.35/567,000 on FS1, a healthy boost over the 0.22/332K for last year’s Truck race from Iowa on this weekend.