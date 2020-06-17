Six races in nine days at Berlin to conclude Formula E season

Formula E is set to resume racing in August at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin following approval of the FIA, with six races in nine days to conclude the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. All the races will be closed to spectators.

The historic German airfield was chosen to close out the current season due to the benefits of its location in maintaining required social distancing measures. It will host three doubleheaders in quick succession on August 5-6, 8-9 and 12-13. Each pair of races will use a different track configuration, presenting opportunities for distinct strategies and unpredictable racing.

Formula E had already completed five races before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with DS Techeetah driver Antonio Felix da Costa topping the standings, but only 11 points clear of nearest rival Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans. With the top four drivers in the championship separated by fewer points than a single race win offers, there’s still all to play for when the racing recommences in Berlin.

Formula E and the FIA have been working in close consultation with teams and local authorities to define a plan to conclude the championship. To mitigate risk, Formula E is implementing strict safety measures including racing behind closed doors with only essential staff and competitors traveling to the event.

As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum number of 1,000 people on site at any given time, including local suppliers and medical crews. All other operations will be carried out remotely.

Key health and safety protocols includesmandatory coronavirus testing prior to the races, as well as on-site screening every day upon arrival at the track. Formula E will also actively enforce the use of face masks, social distancing and limit movement across workspaces with clearly defined zones for different event populations.