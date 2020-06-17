Road America set for June 19-21 SVRA Vintage Festival

Vintage racing is back at Road America with this weekend’s Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Vintage Festival, which will be open to spectators.

Originally scheduled to kick off Road America’s vintage racing season in May, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then with the rescheduling of the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR to July 9-12 as a special doubleheader, Road America found a home for SVRA to continue on Father’s Day weekend.

The event — with Mazda Miata as featured marque — offers a packed schedule including SVRA’s Miata Heritage Cup and a June 21 Enduro.

For entries and ticket information, visit VintageMotorsport.com.