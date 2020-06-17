Racing on TV, June 17-21

ABOVE: NASCAR’s Cup Series hits the high banks of Talladega Sunday on FOX.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, June 17
|Salt Lake City
|7-10pm
|
Saturday, June 20
|Talladega
|5:30-8:00pm
|
|Tri-State
|9-10pm
|
Sunday, June 21
|Salt Lake City
|3-4pm
|
|Talladega
|3-7pm
|
|Salt Lake City
|4-6pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
