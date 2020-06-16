NASCAR issues multiple penalties after Homestead weekend

NASCAR released a hefty penalty report late Tuesday afternoon, with infractions occurring in all three national series over the weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Two crew chiefs in the NASCAR Cup Series were fined $10,000, those being James Small of Martin Truex Jr.’s Joe Gibbs Racing team and Chad Johnston of Matt Kenseth’s Chip Ganassi Racing group. Both teams had one lug nut not secure on their vehicles.

Truex finished 12th in the Dixie Vodka 400 while Kenseth was 25th in the running order.

Chase Briscoe won the Sunday Xfinity Series race at Homestead without three members of his team: Crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nicholas Hutchins, and engineer Daren Vanderley were suspended following the Saturday race when ballast fell out of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. They will also miss the next three Xfinity Series events as they serve a four-race suspension.

Three crew chiefs in the Xfinity series were fined for lug nut issues: Alex Yontz of Kaulig Racing (for Justin Haley), Jeff Meendering of Joe Gibbs Racing (for Brandon Jones), and Bryan Smith of Sam Hunt Racing (for Colin Garrett) have each been fined $5,000 for one unsecured lug nut after the Saturday race.

In the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, two teams were penalized: The winning No. 51 team from Kyle Busch Motorsports, which was driven by Busch Saturday night, has been docked 10 owner points. In pre-race inspection, NASCAR officials found that the track bar mount and support did not meet rule specifications. Busch moved to the rear of the field for the start of the race and also had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Paul Clapprood, the crew chief of the No. 44 truck of Ross Chastain, was fined $2,500 for one unsecured lug nut. Chastain finished third in the event.