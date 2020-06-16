CRANDALL: Taking stock of NASCAR's return

NASCAR has run eight races since restarting its season a month ago, and things have been non-stop since the green flag dropped in the first race at Darlington Raceway. But given recent social events, penalties and suspensions, there have been just as many off-track headlines. Time to take stock.

The All-Star Race is moving to Bristol Motor Speedway this year, and it will be the first time the race will run on a short track. And what a perfect short track. Bristol has been putting on great racing the last few years, and the All-Star Race needs great racing. That has been missing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the last segment typically being 10 laps of the leader running away off the restart. I don’t expect that to be the case at Bristol. While this move was forced by NASCAR’s need to adapt to COVID-19, choosing to go to Bristol is what you’d call making the most out of a situation.

Speaking of Bristol, new dad Austin Dillon tweeted late Monday night that the choose cone might make an appearance in the All-Star Race. The choose cone would allow drivers to pick which lane they wanted to restart from. Certain tracks are more lane sensitive than others, and a choose cone is intended to eliminate the practice of drivers slowing down when coming off pit road to try and land in the lane they want. If the first 15 drivers all want the top, then the 16th driver in line can take his chances by lining up as the first driver on the inside. NASCAR has used the All-Star Race as its test for rules they’ve wanted to look at implementing in the past, and for a good reason. It’s a non-points event, so it doesn’t affect the integrity of the championship season. So, if the choose cone is next in line, let’s see what happens.

One last thought on the All-Star Race and trying things. NASCAR is going to allow teams, at their request, to adjust their paint schemes by placing the number to the far right on the door, next to the rear tire. Hopefully, this is a one-race experiment. A car number is a driver’s identity, and while giving sponsors more space along the side of the car is nice, moving and even changing its size ruins the character of said car and number everyone has come to recognize through the years. NASCAR has changed so much about its race cars over the years, and not all for the better. Nowadays, we have banners across windshields, fewer contingency decals than ever before, and even different color splitters, and spoilers for playoff drivers. The worst change has to be the addition of winner stickers – and the fact that drivers mention those stickers in interviews. A professional sports league handing out stickers to its winners and doing photo ops in victory lane. Oy.

With his third win of the season, and second since NASCAR returned from hiatus, Denny Hamlin now leads the series in playoff points. Hamlin is in his 15th year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and as has been well-documented, is still chasing that first championship. Yet he said after winning at Homestead that it’s not championship or bust: he takes more stock in putting together a great season than how things play out in a winner-takes-all finale. Hamlin had a great season last year with six wins, and he’s halfway there in 2020, only 12 races in. With 40 career wins and three Daytona 500s to his name, it’s starting to feel like even without a championship, he’s made his case for being one of the best in the Cup Series.