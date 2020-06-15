Guindi, de Vries split Silverstone Skip Barber eRace Series wins

Round 4 of the Skip Barber eRace Series visited another British racing venue — Silverstone. Providing a different challenge than the sub one-minute lap times of Brands Hatch Indy, Silverstone provided high-paced action as competitors battled for championship points towards the ultimate prize of a season in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

As drivers need to qualify each week, Round 4 saw some new drivers including 13 year-old Dean Dybdahl, a go-kart racer who recently won the WKA Junior Enduro race at Daytona and has done most of his sim racing in iRacing. Registration for the Round 6 qualifier is now open at Skipbarber.com.

The headlines heading in to Round 4 all centered around one driver: Johnny Guindi. Through three rounds of racing, Guindi had remained undefeated through relentless attacks from Thomas Cadwalader, Sven de Vries and Nathon Saxon.

In Race 1, Guindi was able to secure the pole with a 2m03.948s lap. Cadwalader and de Vries took the second and third positions respectively. Through the first lap, Cadwalader set himself up right in the draft of Guindi, de Vries fell back to fourth with Josh Jablonski able to make his way up to third – but a slick move by de Vries helped him reclaim third.

Bythe mid-point of the race, Guindi, Cadwalader and de Vries had pulled themselves away from the pack. The excitement moved to the fourth-place battle, as Josh Jablonski and Saxon traded places several times before Saxon came out on top.

The cars crossed the finish line in a familiar train: Guindi, Cadwalader and de Vries claimed the podium places with Saxon holding fourth.

Series regular Sebastian Cedeno Schettini claimed the Race 1 Hard Charger award, pushing up to 9th position after starting in 17th and won a 1 Day Racing School.

Cadwalader made a perfect start to Race 2 and claimed the lead into Turn 1. Cadwalader held off numerous attempts by Guindi, while de Vries sat just behind the action waiting to make his move. Lap 3 saw Guindi take the lead from Cadwalader, but the gap between first to third stayed under a second with the top three drivers going three wide several times. Eventually the pressure would overcome the grip in Cadwalader’s tires and he found the grass, giving de Vries the ability to claim the lead with Nathan Saxon seizing the opportunity to take second and put Guindi right behind him in third. Heading in to the final corner, the order remained de Vries, Saxon. Guindi but in a drag race to the finish, Guindi was able steal second place from Saxon in a last moment push with de Vries claiming his first win in the series.

Race 2 featured exciting racing all the way through the pack. Series regular Ed Kerstetter was able to claim the Hard Charger award with an impressive performance moving up to fourth place from a 10th position start.

With Round 4 closing out the first half of the series, the action packed racing is a great indication of the battles the remainder of the season will offer. De Vries and Cadawalader have been nipping at the heels of Guindi, will he be able to keep calm and collected at Road Atlanta in Round 5?

After four rounds, Guindi holds first place in the championship with 277 points. With his win, Sven de Vries jumped up to second place with 229, while Cadwalader is right behind with 226. The driver to watch is Saxon, who now sits in fourth place with 224 points.

The series returns to North American virtual tracks this week, with Round 5 taking place at Road Atlanta on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Want to join in on the racing? You can sign up for the Round 6 Hot Lap Qualifier at Monza now! See if you have what it takes to compete for over $500,000 in prizes! Sign up at Skipbarber.com/erace-series.