Vintage Motorsport’s 2020 May-June Issue is now available

We know you have been waiting patiently for the May/June issue and we can’t wait to get it into your hands. Subscriber copies should be landing in mailboxes soon so be on the lookout. The cover and 7-page Salon features Bobby Unser’s 1981 Penske PC9B, the actual winning car of the ’81 Indianapolis 500.

We also dive into Dan Gurney’s Eagle “Boundary Layer Adhesion Technology” Indy cars of the early 1980s, which established a groundbreaking alternative to the growing movement toward ground effects in racing, and reflected the unique spirit of All American Racers.

Learn more about the issue and how to buy a copy or subscribe at www.vintagemotorsport.com.