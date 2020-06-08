Blaney gets Martinsville Cup Series pole in random draw

Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night.

Blaney will start on the pole via a random draw, which was revealed Monday evening during “Race Hub” on Fox Sports 1. The Team Penske driver is the first of four Fords that will start inside the top five, while this is the third straight week that Almirola starts second.

Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, and Martin Truex Jr. complete the top five. All three drivers are former winners at Martinsville.

A random draw once again set the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series in groups of 12. Pit stall selection is based on the finishing order from Sunday’s race at Atlanta, which was won by Kevin Harvick.

Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner at the Virginia track. There are 39 drivers entered in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

Andy Petree, vice president of competition at Richard Childress Racing, said on “Race Hub” that AJ Allmendinger will be on standby for the No. 3 Chevrolet team. Driver Austin Dillon is expecting the birth of his first son, Ace, any day with wife Whitney.

Martinsville will be the third mid-week race for the Cup Series this season. It will also be the first night race in the 73-year history of the track, with the green flag dropping after 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Starting Lineup:

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Aric Almirola

3. Joey Logano

4. Clint Bowyer

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kyle Busch

8. Alex Bowman

9. Kurt Busch

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Chase Elliott

12. Denny Hamlin

13. Erik Jones

14. Tyler Reddick

15. William Byron

16. Ryan Newman

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. John Hunter Nemechek

19. Matt DiBenedetto

20. Matt Kenseth

21. Jimmie Johnson

22. Austin Dillon

23. Darrell Wallace Jr.

24. Chris Buescher

25. Corey LaJoie

26. JJ Yeley

27. Cole Custer

28. Ryan Preece

29. Michael McDowell

30. Ty Dillon

31. Brennan Poole

32. Christopher Bell

33. David Starr

34. Quin Houff

35. Garrett Smithley

36. Joey Gase

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. Reed Sorenson