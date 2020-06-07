VIDEO: IndyCar Texas highlights

Recapping Saturday night’s NTT IndyCar Series opener from Texas Motor Speedway
Rinus VeeKay’s NTT IndyCar Series debut at Texas Motor Speedway was memorable for the wrong reasons. After crashing out on his 12th lap of (…)
Three IndyCar championship contenders, as well as a trio of the fastest cars at Texas Motor Speedway, were figuratively out of (…)
Scott Dixon came out victorious in a wild NTT IndyCar Series season opener on Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway. Driving the No. 9 (…)
NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger bested a field of the sport’s best young talents, leading the final 37 laps of Saturday afternoon’s (…)
The iconic roar of American horsepower was heard deep within Belgium’s Ardenne Forest — virtual forest, that is — as the Trans (…)
Takuma Sato will not start tonight’s Genesys 300, his car was unrepairable after suffering a hard crash in qualifying at Texas Motor (…)
Josef Newgarden captured the pole for Saturday night’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. The reigning and two-time IndyCar champion (…)
The team at Ed Carpenter Racing has endured a busy afternoon that was already plenty packed. During the opening 30-minute rookie session, (…)
Grant Enfinger muscled the lead from Austin Hill on a two-lap overtime restart to claim the victory in Saturday afternoon’s Vet Tix Camping (…)
