The Week In Sports Cars, June 6, with Pruett and Goodwin

This week’s round of sports car questions from listeners answered by Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- IMSA (starts at 2m43s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (49m02s)
- Fun & General (1h20m20s)
This week’s round of sports car questions from listeners answered by Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
Zach Veach’s smile precedes almost everything that takes place in his world. The third-year IndyCar driver casts a bright light with his (…)
The biggest change for the NTT IndyCar Series in 2020 is mounted atop the cockpit as the new aeroscreen from Red Bull Advanced Technologies (…)
After making its European debut a few weeks ago at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Trans Am esports series will return to the (…)
NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey joined us on March 11 to record an in-depth season preview for the NTT IndyCar Series, and with the opener at St. (…)
NBC Sports will produce its first live NTT IndyCar Series event Saturday night on its flagship network channel from Texas Motor (…)
With civil unrest continuing across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer, more and more (…)
It was June 5, 1970 at a USAC sprint race in Odessa, Mo., that Lee Kunzman first bitch slapped the Grim Reaper. At that point in his (…)
The NTT IndyCar Series begins its 2020 season on the high banks of Texas Motor Speedway Saturday night. To get you up to speed and ready (…)
Restarting the Formula 1 season after Europe has spent so long in lockdown is going to feel strange, according to Racing Point team (…)
Comments