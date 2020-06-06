Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, June 6, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Marshall Pruett

Podcasts

This week’s round of sports car questions from listeners answered by Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 2m43s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (49m02s)
  • Fun & General (1h20m20s)

