Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

IndyCar 2020 season preview with Leigh Diffey

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

IndyCar 2020 season preview with Leigh Diffey

Podcasts

IndyCar 2020 season preview with Leigh Diffey

By 3 hours ago

By |

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey joined us on March 11 to record an in-depth season preview for the NTT IndyCar Series, and with the opener at St. Petersburg being moved to the end of the year and numerous calendar changes that followed due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s time to share the insights offered for each team as they prepare to get the the season under way.

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/bn554-dee548

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://racer.com/2020/06/06/the-week-in-sports-cars-june-6-with-pruett-and-goodwin/ The Week In Sports Cars, June 6, with Pruett and Goodwin | RACER

    […] View Comments 13m […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home