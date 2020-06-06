IndyCar 2020 season preview with Leigh Diffey

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey joined us on March 11 to record an in-depth season preview for the NTT IndyCar Series, and with the opener at St. Petersburg being moved to the end of the year and numerous calendar changes that followed due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s time to share the insights offered for each team as they prepare to get the the season under way.

