IndyCar 2020 season preview with Leigh Diffey

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey joined us on March 11 to record an in-depth season preview for the NTT IndyCar Series, and with the opener at St. Petersburg being moved to the end of the year and numerous calendar changes that followed due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s time to share the insights offered for each team as they prepare to get the the season under way.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Veach looking to go faster by making it fun again
Zach Veach’s smile precedes almost everything that takes place in his world. The third-year IndyCar driver casts a bright light with his (…)
Insights & Analysis 2hr ago
INSIGHT: Engineering the aeroscreen
The biggest change for the NTT IndyCar Series in 2020 is mounted atop the cockpit as the new aeroscreen from Red Bull Advanced Technologies (…)
Esports 2hr ago
Live stream: Trans Am Esports Championship at Spa
After making its European debut a few weeks ago at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Trans Am esports series will return to the (…)
Podcasts 3hr ago
The Week In Sports Cars, June 6, with Pruett and Goodwin
This week’s round of sports car questions from listeners answered by Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin. Discussion topics: IMSA (starts (…)
IndyCar 17hr ago
NBC Sports adapting to the moment in preparing for IndyCar's return
NBC Sports will produce its first live NTT IndyCar Series event Saturday night on its flagship network channel from Texas Motor (…)
NASCAR 22hr ago
NASCAR drivers embrace their platforms to speak against racial injustice
With civil unrest continuing across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer, more and more (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
RETRO: Lee Kunzman beats the Grim Reaper
It was June 5, 1970 at a USAC sprint race in Odessa, Mo., that Lee Kunzman first bitch slapped the Grim Reaper. At that point in his (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
FREE! RACER’s 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Season Guide
The NTT IndyCar Series begins its 2020 season on the high banks of Texas Motor Speedway Saturday night. To get you up to speed and ready (…)
Formula 1 1d ago
Racing Point’s Szafnauer expects ‘strange’ season restart
Restarting the Formula 1 season after Europe has spent so long in lockdown is going to feel strange, according to Racing Point team (…)
