W Series cancels 2020 season but will race with F1 in 2021

The W Series has cancelled its entire 2020 racing season but says it is planning for a bigger and better 2021, including supporting at least two Formula 1 races.

The female-only championship enjoyed a successful debut season last year and was looking to build on that momentum in season two. As part of its plans, the W Series was due to finish its 2020 season on the undercard at the United States Grand Prix in Circuit of The Americas and the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City.

However, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, W Series says it has taken the decision not to stage on-track races this season after discussing the matter with the FIA, F1, DTM and its own suppliers and partners.

“After the resounding success of W Series’ debut season in 2019, our decision not to stage on-track races until 2021 is not one that has been taken lightly,” W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said. “However, we are already working on an exciting new W Series race calendar for 2021, and we are delighted to be able to confirm that W Series races will feature on the support cards of a number of Formula 1 Grands Prix next year, including the 2021 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas and the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.”

Formula 1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn says the championship will be a welcome addition to the schedule when it returns to racing.

“W Series has had an incredible impact on the world of motorsport, and we were excited to have them join our schedule this yea,” Brawn said. “It is a big disappointment for all of us that due to the difficulties presented by COVID-19 the events will not take place, but we are looking forward to some exciting racing in 2021 when W Series returns.”

The W Series will still hold an Esports championship, with the W Series Esports League featuring all of the drivers on the 2020 grid getting underway on June 11.