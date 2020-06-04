Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Sentiment Survey No. 4: Entering phase 2

Thank you for your continuing participation in the RACER Audience Sentiment Surveys. As the country begins to lift restrictions surrounding the pandemic, we are moving into a second phase of the survey and have updated several of the questions to better match the circumstances. We continue to be grateful for your involvement along with many industry leaders and decision-makers who are taking the data onboard to help inform how to best get the motorsport industry back on track.

Take the survey here.

