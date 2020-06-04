Omologato named offical watch of Watkins Glen

Omologato watches has become the Official Timepiece of the iconic 3.4-mile Watkins Glen circuit.

“To associate the Watkins Glen International brand with Omologato watches is exceptional,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We respect and honor the timeless traditions and history here at The Glen, and to partner with someone who shares our same passion for motorsports goes hand in hand with the birthplace of North American road racing.”

As part of the partnership, Omologato will create a limited edition WGI-branded watch available for purchase and pre-order at www.omologatowatches.com/WGI. Only 500 will be produced and customers will have the opportunity to select a specific number, 1-500, for customization. With over 25 years watch making experience, the Windsor, England based company designed and manufactured for a number of well-known watch brands before launching their very own line.

“Watkins Glen has always been one of the tracks that I’ve longed to visit, let alone partner with,” said Shami Kalra, Founder of Omologato. “The Glen has one of the richest histories of any track in the world, from Formula 1 to IndyCar to NASCAR. Being a partner is a massive personal privilege for me.”

Omologato started with the ethos of bringing affordable and high quality watches to people who live for motorsport. Each watch is carefully hand assembled, uses accurate and reliable Japanese movements that are guaranteed for five years for faults on mechanisms. Now Omologato is a name that’s widely recognized in both the classic and contemporary areas of the automotive scene, so much so that the brand has attracted something of a cult following.

It offers more than 25 designs inspired by everything from the world’s great circuits to cars and legendary drivers. Having created watches dedicated to tracks such as Indianapolis and Laguna Seca in America, Omologato has also launched models such as the Monza that marks its collaboration. It currently sponsors teams and drivers competing in IndyCar, Formula E, Porsche Motorsport, British GT and East African Safari Rally. Visit www.omologatowatches.com for more information.