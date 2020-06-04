NASCAR podcast: Kaulig Racing’s Chris Rice

Kaulig Racing keeps growing, and this year that means running two full-time cars and an occasional third thrown in the mix. As team president, Chris Rice (pictured at left, above, with team owner Matt Kaulig) oversees the operation which competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Rice admits on The Racing Writer’s Podcast that going from one to two full-time entries was bigger than he thought it would be.
Rice also discusses:
How and why he went from crew chief to president
If Kaulig Racing has yet recovered from the passing of Nick Harrison and a hauler accident late last year
If he’s satisfied with the pace of the growth of Kaulig Racing
The checklist he has for the team to accomplish this year (and how many wins that includes)
Why Rice believes Kaulig is set to be even stronger now than before the pandemic-forced hiatus
The logistics a team faces with a very busy revised schedule
Comments