IndyCar tweaks engine regs for compressed 2020 schedule

With its current schedule shortened to 14 races from the original 17, the NTT IndyCar Series has also adjusted its engine regulations to reflect the calendar changes.

Where teams entered the original 17-round championship with leases that provided four Chevy or Honda motors meant to achieve a combined 10,000 miles of running, the revised rules have trimmed the number of 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engines to three per lease, and 7800 miles of testing, practice, qualifying, and race distance.

In response to the abridged calendar, all private and official tests were removed from the schedule after the coronavirus halted IndyCar’s season-opener at St. Petersburg in March, and created a delay that led to numerous race cancellations and postponements.

With the season ready to start Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway, the entire field will venture into the opening races with the same engines that last ran during February’s Open Test at Circuit of The Americas, or other venues leading into St. Petersburg.

The new 14-race calendar has also prompted IndyCar to modify its unapproved engine change penalty rules. Created to stem unnecessary late-season engine changes, IndyCar will assign six-place grid penalties on road and street courses, and a nine-place penalty on ovals, for entries that go beyond three motors.