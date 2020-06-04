Elliott draws pole for Atlanta

Georgia native Chase Elliott will start from the pole this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The starting line-up for the Folds of Honor/QuikTrip 500 was set by a random draw Thursday evening. Elliott will start on the front row at his home track alongside Aric Almirola. Joey Logano, who Elliott collided with inside the final few laps last weekend at Bristol, will start third.

Kyle Busch will start fourth, and Clint Bowyer will start fifth. Busch is the only former Atlanta winner starting inside the top five.

The draw is done randomly in groups of 12. NASCAR draws for positions 1-12 for teams in owner points in those positions and so forth down the order. The final four spots, 37-40, are for the open teams in order of owner points.

Completing the rest of the top 10 starting order is Brad Keselowski in sixth, Ryan Blaney in seventh, Alex Bowman in eighth, Kevin Harvick in ninth, and Denny Hamlin in 10th. Keselowski, Harvick, and Hamlin have also won at Atlanta. Keselowski is the defending race winner.

Atlanta is hosting all three national series this weekend, races that were supposed to be held in early March. Saturday will be a doubleheader event with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. The Cup Series will run at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

STARTING LINE-UP