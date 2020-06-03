Vintage Indy Icebreaker at Gateway moves to June 27

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and the Vintage Indy Registry will host a June 27 event where owners of classic Indy race cars from the 1930s through the 1990s will test and make exhibition runs on WWTR’s challenging 1.25-mile oval.

The single-day event was rescheduled from April 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many of the vintage venues canceling their early 2020 season events due to the pandemic, we understand there’s a tremendous need for these Indy cars to get some track time,” said Chris Blair, WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager.

