Guindi doubles up at Spa Skip Barber eRaces

The Skip Barber eRace Series headed to the home of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix for its second doubleheader round, where championship leader Johnny Guindi swept both races.

The Hot Lap Qualifier for Round 2 saw six new drivers qualify. All drivers have a chance at winning a season in the real-world Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

Guindi set the fastest lap in the Hot Lap Qualifier, then he set the fastest lap in qualifying and started Race 1 on the pole. After a great start, Guindi lead the race from green to checkered, putting down an impressive 1m25:940s fastest lap and building an 8-second lead on second place rival, Sven de Vries.

Right behind de Vries, series regular Ed Kerstetter claimed third. Newcomer Rory MacDuff, a sim endurance racer from Massachusetts won the Hard Charger Award by going from 20th to 9th position.

Starting Race 2, Guindi and de Vries battled to Eau Rouge, where de Vries was able to take the lead. With the pressure mounting from behind, Guindi fell back to third, and de Vries was able to increase his lead to over 2 seconds by Lap 2. By Lap 3, Guindi was able to reclaim second, but still had over a second and half to catch de Vries.

MacDuff looked like he might make a run for the podium, making his way up to fourth, but a tough Nathan Saxon would not relinquish his position – this helped Saxon claim the Race 2 Hard Charger Award by battling to fourth from 12th.

De Vries held Guindi off until two laps to go. Swapping the lead several times, in the final lap Guindi put a move on de Vries and took his fourth win.

The series next heads to a virtual Brands Hatch for Round 3. The race will be broadcast on Skip Barber’s YouTube and Facebook pages at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.

