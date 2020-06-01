The Week In Sports Cars, June 1, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 1m55s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 19m46s)
- Fun (starts at 37m40s)
- General (starts at 57m41s)
