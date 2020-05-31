Elliott and Logano tangle late battling for Bristol win

A collision in the final laps at Bristol Motor Speedway between Joey Logano and Chase Elliott left the former looking for an apology.

Logano and Elliott were racing for the lead in Turns 3 and 4 when Elliott slid up the track and into Logano. Logano hit and rode the wall, and with the two cars hooked together for a moment, they were passed by the field as the race ran its final two laps. At the checkered flag, Logano was credited with a 21st-place finish while Elliott finished 22nd.

“He wrecked me,” Logano told Fox Sports 1. “He got loose underneath me. The part that’s frustrating is that afterwards a simple apology — like be a man and come up to someone and say, ‘Hey, my bad.’ But I had to force an apology, which, to me, is childish.

“We had a good recovery with our Autotrader Mustang and had a shot to win. That’s all you can hope for. I passed him clean. It’s hard racing at the end; I get that. It’s hard racing, but, golly, man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”

A caution for Denny Hamlin getting out of shape on lap 490 changed the complexion of the race. Hamlin had been leading at the time, and when he lost his momentum, Logano and Elliott drove by, but Logano’s lead was short-lived. Logano wound up wide in Turns 3 and 4, giving Elliot the lead as Hamlin spun behind him.

Here's a look at what happened between @joeylogano and @chaseelliott with three laps to go at @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/aADnCUwFk4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 31, 2020

Elliott took the outside for the restart, putting Logano on the inside. Logano got underneath Elliott with four laps to go and cleared him off Turn 4. Elliott then shoved Logano into Turns 1 and 2, which moved Logano up the track and allowed Elliott to get to his inside, and the two then made contact at the opposite end of the track.

“Just going for the win, trying to get a run underneath him (and) got really loose in,” explained Elliott. “I don’t know if I had a tire going down or if just got loose on entry, but as soon as I turned off the wall, I had zero chance in making it. I’ll certainly take the blame.

“I feel like that was my shot. He was really good on the short run, and feel like I had to keep him behind me right there in order to win the race with only three, four laps to go. I hate to we both wrecked, but can’t go back in time now.”