Image by Marshall Pruett
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Wolfgang Monsehr?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
13 hours ago
The 22nd and final episode for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features the infamous German motor racing reporter Wolfgang ‘Two Questions’ Monsehr, and it’s both magnificent and disturbing. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode keywords:
Merkel
Country & Western Music
Dolly Parton
Fake Police Fight
The Jungle Camp
People Of Walmart
Kroger
Flight Of The Phoenix=687
Grand Prix=500
Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
