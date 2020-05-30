Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Wolfgang Monsehr?

Image by Marshall Pruett

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Wolfgang Monsehr?

Podcasts

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Wolfgang Monsehr?

By 13 hours ago

By |

The 22nd and final episode for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features the infamous German motor racing reporter Wolfgang ‘Two Questions’ Monsehr, and it’s both magnificent and disturbing. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode keywords:

  • Merkel
  • Country & Western Music
  • Dolly Parton
  • Fake Police Fight
  • The Jungle Camp
  • People Of Walmart
  • Kroger
  • Flight Of The Phoenix=687
  • Grand Prix=500

Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home