Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Simon Pagenaud?
Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Simon Pagenaud?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
48 minutes ago
The 21st of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, and it’s a gem. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Purge Questions
Reggae Lion
1000 Magazines
Tattoo Enthusiast
Family Guy
Licking Yogurt
Guilt Issues
Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
