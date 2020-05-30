Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Simon Pagenaud?

The 21st of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, and it’s a gem. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode Keywords:

  • Purge Questions
  • Reggae Lion
  • 1000 Magazines
  • Tattoo Enthusiast
  • Family Guy
  • Licking Yogurt
  • Guilt Issues

