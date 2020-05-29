Lamborghini launches one-make Esports series

Lamborghini is entering the Esports world with The Real Race, a one-make virtual series in partnership with Assetto Corsa Competizione by Kunos Simulazioni. The tournament starts on May 29 May with five qualifier weekends, before culminating in a live final at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

Assetto Corsa Competizione was developed alongside car manufacturers and provides a dynamic platform for Lamborghini’s latest racing series featuring the Huracán GT3 EVO. Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, its in-house design department, has created an exclusive race livery, which is customizable in 12 different versions by competitors, with each car displaying the trademark logos of long-standing Lamborghini Squadra Corse partners, Pertamina, Pirelli and Roger Dubuis.

The top three players from the tournament’s live finals will enjoy a three-day experience in Italy, the home of Lamborghini. Players will have a chance to train alongside Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers and to drive a real Lamborghini race car at an internationally- renowned racetrack. The competition is open to all experience levels. Registration opens today, allowing to play Assetto Corsa Competizione for free this weekend (May 29-31).

Five qualifier weeks take place from May 29 May to August 2. The top three players from first and last qualifier weekend, and top two players from second, third and fourth weekend, will be whisked away by Lamborghini to the live final on September 18, where the best drivers will be determined.

“Sim racing is one of the fastest growing sectors in Esports, with Esports increasingly important to younger generations,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “I also follow it closely! This is an opportunity for us to combine the excitement of virtual racing with the appeal of Lamborghini cars and our motorsports program. Esports creates an environment where race heroes and top drivers can be challenged by anyone. This encourages wider engagement with real-life racing, reflected by Lamborghini’s investment in this new sports platform.”

“I’ve paid close attention to the rise of Esports. Seeing the realism of racing games and how drivers are using racing simulators to practice, or professional Esports players going from simulation to the real thing, is just incredible,” said former Formula 1 racer David Coulthard, who will be the studio-based commentator for the live event. “The Real Race is designed to portray realism and professionalism. Skills in sim racing are so transferable, which is why Lamborghini wants to give players an opportunity to test drive the real thing as part of the prize. There’s nothing quite like getting behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.”