SAFEisFAST: Racecraft

Speed may get you the pole, but what wins races is racecraft — that ability to keep your cool and make the right moves despite a snarling pack of competitors breathing down your neck.

In the seventh and final edition of Race Ready video series from SAFEisFAST.com, the online resource for young racers, an all-star panel of champion drivers explain just how they do it.

Join Lando Norris, Jean Eric-Vergne, Takuma Sato, James Hinchcliffe, Mike Rockenfeller and more as they guide you through the following topics:

  • Racing in the Rain
  • Corner One: Risk versus Reward,
  • Late Braking
  • Defending versus Blocking

 

