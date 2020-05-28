Participant survey No. 3: How has the pandemic affected you?

In our continuing effort to monitor how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting those who work and volunteer in motorsports, our third in a series of surveys is now open. Whether or not you have taken this, or any of our other surveys, please take a moment to offer us your thoughts again. Your continued participation in our surveys provides us and the motorsports community valuable insights into how to continue addressing activity during this period.

For those who have taken previous versions of the survey, you’ll note that two of the eight questions have been updated to reflect the current circumstances.

Thank you for your time.

Click here to take the survey.