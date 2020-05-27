Racing on TV, May 27-31

ABOVE: NASCAR’s moves from Charlotte to Bristol this weekend.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, May 27
|Charlotte
|8-10:30pm
|
Saturday, May 30
|Bristol
|3:30-6:30pm
|
|Road
America
|4-5pm
|
Sunday, May 31
|Road America
|2-3pm
|
|Salt Lake City
|3-4pm
|
|Bristol
(266 miles)
|3:30-7pm
|
|Salt Lake City
|4-6pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments