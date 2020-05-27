Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Paul Tracy?

The 18th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features IndyCar champion Paul Tracy. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

  • The Internet
  • Depression
  • Napa Cab
  • There/They’re/Their

