RACER's Esports calendar, May 27-31

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
May 27 7:00 p.m. TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Watkins Glen RTI iRacing click here
May 29 8:00 p.m. Allen Berg Racing School Challenge – Lime Rock Formula 3 iRacing info here
May 30 10:30 a.m. Formula E Race at Home Challenge Formula E rFactor 2g FS1
May 31 7:45 a.m. SRO E-Sport GT Series – Barcelona GT Assetto Corsa click here
May 31 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Riverside Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
May 31 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Kyalami (Finals Event) GT3 Assetto Corsa click here
May 31 3:00 p.m. Skip Barber eRace Series – Spa Skip Barber Assetto Corsa info here

Esports

