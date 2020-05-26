RACER's Esports calendar, May 27-31

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|May 27
|7:00 p.m.
|TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Watkins Glen
|RTI
|iRacing
|click here
|May 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Allen Berg Racing School Challenge – Lime Rock
|Formula 3
|iRacing
|info here
|May 30
|10:30 a.m.
|Formula E Race at Home Challenge
|Formula E
|rFactor 2g
|FS1
|May 31
|7:45 a.m.
|SRO E-Sport GT Series – Barcelona
|GT
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 31
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Riverside
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 31
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Kyalami (Finals Event)
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 31
|3:00 p.m.
|Skip Barber eRace Series – Spa
|Skip Barber
|Assetto Corsa
|info here
