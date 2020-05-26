Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Nick Tandy?

The 17th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Le Mans winner Nick Tandy. Recorded in January of 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

