MX-5 Cup eSeries title picture in view heading for virtual Mid-Ohio

The championship picture is coming into focus for the Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup. Series Round 4 at virtual Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will decide who goes into the finale with a shot at the $1,500 champion’s prize.

The point standings got a bit of a shakeup in Round 3 at Road America. Early favorite and polesitter Brian Lockwood (No. 43 Sick Sideways Racing) was caught up in a Turn 5 incident and later had to serve a drive-through penalty. As a result, Lockwood finished 14th and fell to fourth in the standings, 20 points behind leader Matt Cresci.

Consistency has been key for Cresci (No. 59 Slipstream Performance). Road America might have been his first time off the podium, but just barely; he finished fourth. He definitely knows his way around Mid-Ohio in a virtual MX-5 Cup car, setting the fastest lap time in an open practice session held on Sunday.

He wasn’t the only one who set the fastest lap in practice, though: Aaron Jeansonne (No. 37 Mazda Road to 24) set an identical lap time. Jeansonne has been improving with each race and now becomes a dark horse for a win at Mid-Ohio.

Cresci is 12 points ahead of Road America race winner Selin Rollan (No. 87 eSelin Motorosports) who in turn holds a slim six-point lead over Michael Carter (No. 08 Carter Racing Enterprises).

Find out who takes the top step at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course tonight (May 26) on the Mazda Motorsports Facebook page and the ApexRacingTV YouTube channel. Live streaming begins at 8pm ET.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.