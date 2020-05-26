Keselowski open-minded about future

Brad Keselowski acknowledged winning never hurts, but he still doesn’t have news about his future beyond this season.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion from the Team Penske stable is a free agent this year. Keselowski won his 31st race in the series in the early morning hours of Memorial Day when capturing the Coca-Cola 600 for the first time. Afterward, Keselowski was asked about his status and said he hopes to compete at a “very high level” and win races for years to come.

“I have a very good team right now,” said Keselowski. “We’ve got a race win at a major (event) and a team that’s really just starting to click together. This team has a lot of potential. My goodness, on pit road (Sunday), they were on fire. They put us in a spot to win.”

Keselowski is working with crew chief Jeremy Bullins and the group that had previously been paired with Ryan Blaney for the last few years. During the off-season, the organization swapped around the crew chiefs and teams for all three of his drivers. Charlotte was their first win together.

“I hope that I get to take and make something of that for years to come,” continued Keselowski. “But it’s not up to me. A lot of things have to come together, whether it’s sponsors or whatnot, management things. That hasn’t happened yet. I hope it does because this is my 30th win at the Cup level with Team Penske. That’s pretty special. I think I got another 30 left in me. I’d like to have the chance at that.”

Keselowski’s career began with of limited starts in 2008-09 for James Finch and Hendrick, and he claimed his first win with Finch in 2009 before signing with Team Penske later that year and beginning his full-time career in 2010. Keselowski has not driven for a different team owner since.

If Keselowski were to land elsewhere, much of the speculation around his destination is focused on the No. 48 Chevrolet. Jimmie Johnson is set to retire after this season, and Keselowski has previous ties to Rick Hendrick.

Keselowski was one of two Penske drivers who entered the year on the free-agent board. However, that didn’t last long, as Ryan Blaney signed an extension with the organization before the COVID-19 pandemic began. A few seasons ago, Joey Logano extended his deal through 2022.

It leaves Keselowski as the next focus for legendary team owner Roger Penske.

“I hope everything goes well, and we can figure all that out,” said Keselowski.