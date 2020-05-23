RACER's Esports calendar, May 23-24

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|May 23
|10:30 a.m.
|Formula E Race at Home Challenge
|Formula E
|rFactor 2
|FS1
|May 23
|12:00 p.m.
|The Race: All-Star Series – Indianapolis
|IndyCar
|rFactor 2
|ESPN
|May 23
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – TBA
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 24
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Bathurst
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 24
|3:00 p.m.
|Skip Barber eRace Series – Laguna Seca
|Skip Barber
|Assetto Corsa
|info here
