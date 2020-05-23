Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER's Esports calendar, May 23-24

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

 

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
May 23 10:30 a.m. Formula E Race at Home Challenge Formula E rFactor 2 FS1
May 23 12:00 p.m. The Race: All-Star Series – Indianapolis IndyCar rFactor 2 ESPN
May 23 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – TBA Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
May 24 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Bathurst GT3 Assetto Corsa click here
May 24 3:00 p.m. Skip Barber eRace Series – Laguna Seca Skip Barber Assetto Corsa info here

