PVGP cancels Race Week, will feature other driving events

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, presented by the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Foundation, unveiled major schedule changes to this year’s events in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After consulting with city officials and stakeholders, the PVGP is canceling its July 17-26 Race Week, but plans a full return July 16-25, 2021 with Corvette remaining as Marque of the Year. The 2020 event cancellation also takes out the Vintage Indy Registry’s presence at this year’s event.

The Race Weekend at Schenley Park, PVGP Historics at Pitt Race, Blacktie & Tailpipes Gala, Walnut Street Car Show, Downtown Parade, Tune-Up Party, Jet Center Party and Kick-Off Rallye will return next year.

The PVGP is still planning to host its July 21 Waterfront Car Cruise and the July 23 Countryside Tour to Jamison Farm. In the months ahead the PVGP will work with their car club partners and sponsors to launch a series of driving tours, car shows and fund raisers to continue to support its selected charities that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.