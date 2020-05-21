Risi confirms 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans entry

Houston-based Risi Competizione has confirmed its intent to accept the ACO’s invitation to compete in September’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The news comes after Corvette Racing and the Porsche GT Team, two of its primary GT Le Mans rivals in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, announced their plans to skip the trip to France for the rescheduled endurance race.

“We were happy to receive the acceptance of our entry for Le Mans once again this year, as you can never take this for granted,” team owner Giuseppe Risi said in reaction to the changes caused by COVID-19. “The world got a little crazy in March, so we just sat back and waited to see what would happen. Le Mans is a very important race in the world, and the biggest in sports car racing. Although some other teams have pulled out this year, we intend to race as planned.

As previously announced, Le Mans native Sebastien Bourdais will be joined by countrymen Olivier Pla and Jules Gounon in the No. 82 Ferrari 488 EVO.

“Our all-French driver line-up might be a little unexpected for my Risi team, but these are all talented drivers who have proven their worth at Le Mans and elsewhere in racing,” Risi added. “Olivier Pla and Sebastien Bourdais drove against our team in the past few years and they both have strong history at Le Mans and a great knowledge of the circuit. Olivier is a strong and strategic driver. Le Mans is Sebastien’s hometown; he knows the track so well and has had success with past teams. Jules did a good job last year for us, so he was invited back to drive again alongside his fellow Frenchmen. Le Mans is always a very special race for our team and this year is no exception.”