Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Helio Castroneves?

The 15th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode Keywords:

  • Under My Sink
  • Top Gun
  • Kill Me Now

