Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Helio Castroneves?
Motorsport Images
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Helio Castroneves?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
13 minutes ago
The 15th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Under My Sink
Top Gun
Kill Me Now
Helio Castroneves, Team Penske, IMSA, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
