Rain delays NASCAR start at Darlington

The start of tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway has been delayed by rain.

Drivers were set to run their second race in four days at Darlington at 6 p.m. ET, but the track drying process continues as rain has been on and off all day. Inclement weather has now affected the last two days of activity at the track, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race that had been scheduled for Tuesday night now postponed until Thursday afternoon.

If the Cup Series race suffers the same fate, it will be run at 7 p.m. ET Thursday night.

Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon will lead the field to the green flag when drivers get on track. The first 20 positions were set through an invert of the finishing order from the Sunday afternoon race. Drivers in the second half of the field will start where they finished the first race.

Sunday winner Kevin Harvick will start 20th. Harvick is also the Cup Series point leader.

The Toyota 500 at Darlington will be 228 laps with stage breaks at laps 60 and 125. Due to inclement weather, there will also be a competition caution on lap 25.