Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Michael Shank?

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The 13th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features team owner Mike Shank. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

  • Purge Bunker
  • Ankle Unicorn
  • Cabo Wabo
  • Moon Landing
  • Rockstar Movie

