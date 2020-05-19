Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Michael Shank?
Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Michael Shank?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
52 minutes ago
The 13th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features team owner Mike Shank. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Purge Bunker
Ankle Unicorn
Cabo Wabo
Moon Landing
Rockstar Movie
Michael Shank, IMSA, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
