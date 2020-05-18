Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Graham Rahal?
Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Graham Rahal?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
1 hour ago
The 12th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Jim from The Office
Q-Tip
Ducatis
Pencilvania
Judge Smales
Graham Rahal, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
