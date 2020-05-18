Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Graham Rahal?

The 12th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode Keywords:

  • Jim from The Office
  • Q-Tip
  • Ducatis
  • Pencilvania
  • Judge Smales

IndyCar, Podcasts

