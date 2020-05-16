Who The Hell Are You, James Hinchcliffe?
Image by LAT / Motorsport Images
Who The Hell Are You, James Hinchcliffe?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
4 hours ago
The 11th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features the Mayoral James Hinchcliffe. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode keywords:
Jamtholomew
Meredith
Pious
Muffin
UR
Butterfly Effect
James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
