IMSA Mazda principals recount trifecta in new video

Mazda’s maiden win in IMSA’s DPi category last year at Watkins Glen International marked one of the most emotional events of the 2019 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Its victory at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen proved to be the first of three consecutive wins for the proud challenger brand, as epic fights with Acura and Cadillac were required to reach victory lane at the six-hour event, not to mention the rolling streak that added Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Road America spanning June, July, and early August.

With both of Mazda’s RT24-Ps earning success last summer, Mazda Motorsports gathered two of its winning drivers in the British duo of Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis, and Larry Holt, the race engineer and technical supremo behind the Canadian firm Multimatic that builds the cars on Mazda’s behalf, to discuss the brand’s breakthrough performances that carried into 2020 with a second-place finish at January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.