Skip Barber Racing announces Esports competition

Skip Barber Racing School is the gateway to motorsports. Our graduates have taken the podium on every level of competition throughout the world. Now that gateway is expanding to include Esports! New for the 2020 season, Skip Barber Racing School will be hosting the Skip Barber eRace Series — an 8-round race series where drivers will compete weekly for a fully funded seat in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

Open to all drivers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the eRace Series features a weekly Hot Lap qualifier where drivers will attempt to set the fastest laps to earn entry to the race. From there, the top 20 drivers of the week will compete in a race where points will be earned on finishing position and race craft. Between qualifying and the race that week, drivers will have an opportunity to gain guidance from Skip Barber Racing School instructors in online test sessions. With over $500,000 in prizes at stake, the ultimate winner will earn a seat in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

Through a partnership with Torque Esports, the weekly races will be broadcast through multiple online channels. The eRace Series will be hosted on Torque Esports’ UMG gaming platform.

“Skip Barber Racing School has a storied history of developing drivers from all forms of amateur motorsports, with our eRace Series we now have the ability to reach and assess racers in a new medium.” Said Skip Barber Racing School CEO Anthony DeMonte. “Sim racing is the one eSports platform where there is a direct relationship of skills developed in the virtual world, and those needed to compete in the real world.”

The Skip Barber eRace Series kicks off Monday, May 18 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with the first Hot Lap Qualifier, with the first race to be broadcast on Sunday, May 24. The series will feature racetracks from Skip Barber Racing School’s 2020 calendar (Laguna Seca, Lime Rock Park, Road Atlanta), and a world tour of legendary tracks around the globe (Spa, Monza, Silverstone and Daytona).

Drivers can register at Skipbarber.com/erace-series.