Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Will Power?
Scott LePage / Motorsport Images
By
|
Marshall Pruett
3 hours ago
The ninth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Indy 500 winner and IndyCar champion Will Power. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode keywords:
Stones of the Queen Age
GoPro 1
Victory Lane Pizza
Wanker Fan
$5000
Coming to America
Will Power, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
