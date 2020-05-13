SAFEisFAST: Engineering the race car

The fifth installment of the Race Ready video series from SAFEisFAST.com — the online educational resource for young racers — focuses on how a driver and engineer can best work together to find the setup sweet spot. A group of top IndyCar and sports car drivers explain just how drivers and engineers develop a relationship that delivers results. Legendary driver, engineer and designer Jim Hall also features in the trilogy of videos linked below with his guide on race car systems and dynamics, as does 12-time SCCA National Champion and famed Corvette engineer John Heinricy.